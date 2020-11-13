Advertisement

Officials: 2 die in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say two have died in explosion in a maintenance area of a veterans hospital in Connecticut.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.

State and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press. He cited “an explosion type incident” with "serious injuries.

The television station WTNH reported that smoke could be seen rising from the building.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Charlie Grady, an FBI spokesperson in New Haven, said state police are leading the investigation. “The FBI will assist Connecticut State Police as needed,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Ramifications of Minnehaha CC, Sanford International split
Our sister hospitals are doing a wonderful job of keeping patients, away from Avera Mckennan,...
Avera Medical Minute: Director of critical care at Avera McKennan describes ICU surge capacity and hope of future vaccine

Latest News

Local doctor says the vaccine can be distributed within 6 to 12 months
Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
Coronavirus cases stop Caribbean cruise
Colton
Colton Molesky's final show