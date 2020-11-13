Sioux Falls police release surveillance image of book shop vandalism suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released surveillance images of the man suspected of vandalizing a book shop in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police say the man spray painted the front of Full Circle Book Co-op near 10th Street and Main Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

The owners of the shop previously told Dakota News Now this is the fourth time the business has been vandalized in 2020.

Surveillance images of alleged vandalism suspect (Sioux Falls Police Dept.)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.