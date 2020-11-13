Sioux Falls police release surveillance image of book shop vandalism suspect
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released surveillance images of the man suspected of vandalizing a book shop in downtown Sioux Falls.
Police say the man spray painted the front of Full Circle Book Co-op near 10th Street and Main Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.
The owners of the shop previously told Dakota News Now this is the fourth time the business has been vandalized in 2020.
