Advertisement

Sioux Falls Stampede start the season on the road

Start the season against the Fargo Force.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sioux Falls Stampede begin the 2020-2021 season on Friday, taking on the Fargo Force on the road in Fargo at the Scheels Arena.

Despite a delayed start, the hockey team will take the ice with five returning players from the shortened 2019-2020 season. The first home game is on November 20th, when the Stampede will host the Omaha Lancers.

For the full schedule, go to the Stampede website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramifications of Minnehaha CC, Sanford International split
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Our sister hospitals are doing a wonderful job of keeping patients, away from Avera Mckennan,...
Avera Medical Minute: Director of critical care at Avera McKennan describes ICU surge capacity and hope of future vaccine

Latest News

Stampede
Sioux Falls Stampede start the season
Stampede
Sioux Falls Stampede start the season
Stampede
Sioux Falls Stampede start the season
Colton
Colton Molesky's final show