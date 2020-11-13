Sioux Falls Stampede start the season on the road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sioux Falls Stampede begin the 2020-2021 season on Friday, taking on the Fargo Force on the road in Fargo at the Scheels Arena.

Despite a delayed start, the hockey team will take the ice with five returning players from the shortened 2019-2020 season. The first home game is on November 20th, when the Stampede will host the Omaha Lancers.

For the full schedule, go to the Stampede website.

