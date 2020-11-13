Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1,611 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 18,627 currently active

Nov. 13, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday.

The 1,611 new cases bring the state total to 62,327. 18,627 of those cases are currently active, with 43,132 recovered.

Currently, 556 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, an increase of 13 from Thursday. Overall, 3,540 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20.4% of staffed hospital beds and 33.4% of ICU beds in the state. 32.7% of hospital beds and 33.4% of ICU beds are still available, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death brings the state death toll to 568.

