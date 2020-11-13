Stensland offering Twin Bing ice cream

(Dakota News Now) - A local creamery will soon be offering a special type of ice cream made with Twin Bing candy bars.

Stensland Family Farms has reached an agreement with Sioux City-baed candy maker Palmer Candy Co. to use their popular Twin Bing bars as part of a new ice cream flavor, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

