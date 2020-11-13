Advertisement

Stensland offering Twin Bing ice cream

Twin Bing ice cream
Twin Bing ice cream(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - A local creamery will soon be offering a special type of ice cream made with Twin Bing candy bars.

Stensland Family Farms has reached an agreement with Sioux City-baed candy maker Palmer Candy Co. to use their popular Twin Bing bars as part of a new ice cream flavor, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

You can read more details on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramifications of Minnehaha CC, Sanford International split
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Patrol: Driver in crash near Sturgis that killed 3 was going 147 mph

Latest News

Surveillance image of the suspect in an alleged vandalism incident at a Sioux Falls book shop.
Sioux Falls police release surveillance image of book shop vandalism suspect
Police reminding drivers to lock cars after vehicle stolen near Empire Mall
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police investigating following theft and Sioux Falls construction site
Justin Cronin
Former South Dakota lawmaker dies at age 40