Warmer Temperatures Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a couple of cooler days, we’re going to be in for warmer temperatures today across the area! Expect highs to top out in the mid to upper 30′s in the eastern part of the area where there is more snowfall compared to western South Dakota where we’ll have no problem getting into the lower 50′s. Breezy conditions are expected for many today with wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph.

This weekend will begin with a mix of sun and clouds along with fairly comparable temperatures to today. We’ll be a few degrees warmer in the east and get into the lower 40′s continuing that snow melting. Breezy conditions will return yet again for Saturday and will look to continue into Sunday. There will be a chance for some light rain briefly on Saturday. The wind won’t be as bad as last weekend at least! We’ll have more sunshine than cloud cover on Sunday.

Next week will begin another warming trend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and quiet weather sticking around for the first half of the week with temperatures back in the lower 50′s everywhere by Wednesday. This should really melt a lot of that snowfall by then that we received earlier this week. Western South Dakota will even be back in the lower 60′s! Our next chance of precipitation will come our way next Saturday in the form of a rain/snow mix.

