10pm Sportscast Friday, November 13th

Winner and Pierre win state titles, Stampede lose opener at Fargo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 11-B championship game was a title fight with the Winner Warriors prevailing over Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan in a battle of unbeatens and rematch of 2019. It was also a re-match in the 11-AA game and Pierre dominated unbeaten Brookings 38-6. In the USHL, the Stampede lost their opener on the road in Fargo.

