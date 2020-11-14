Campaigning for a new veterans community center in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s becoming increasingly hard for veterans organizations in Brown county to maintain their own buildings and meeting places. And currently, there are no places for area veterans to meet. But four of those groups are banding together to campaign for a new community center, one that retired Brigadier General Thomas Croymans says comes out of necessity.

“Everybody pretty much realizes, and they’ve all felt the same challenges, is being able to maintain building or a permanent place.” Croymans says.

The Aberdeen Area Veterans Inc. is a non-profit umbrella group for those organizations, working together to construct a new common-place for area veterans.

“So I think it was recognized early on that, ‘Hey, this does make sense and something that we could do.’” Croymans says.

In addition to serving as a common meeting place that each group would be able to use for it’s own members, the center will also include amenities such as a gym and event halls for veterans and the public to use. Croymans says the hope is for the center to become a regional hub for all the services veterans may need, and act as a one-stop-shop.

“Any number of those kinds of things. There’s people out there that want to be able to do those, provide those services to veterans. And so this would be a place that they could come and could conduct that kind of training, if you will or provide those services.”

Currently, the AAVI is in the processes of reaching out to area veterans, not only to inform them of the campaign but to gather feedback on what they want in a community center. It’s something Croymans says is an important step before the campaign goes to the community for support, by showing a unified message of support.

“The veterans really need to be behind this. And we need to be able to show that support to the community, that, yeah, this is something that they think is important and something that will be of benefit not only to them, but the community.”

More information about the campaign and the planned community center can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.