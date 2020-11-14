LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Winner Perseveres To Win 11B Crown
Coaching Change & Covid Couldn’t Stop Warriors in 2020
Published: Nov. 13, 2020
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In addition to dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Winner Warriors season took a stunning turn three weeks in when their head coach resigned.
The Warriors overcame everything to claim the 11B State Championship on Friday in Vermillion.
