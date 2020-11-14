Advertisement

LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Winner Perseveres To Win 11B Crown

Coaching Change & Covid Couldn’t Stop Warriors in 2020
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In addition to dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Winner Warriors season took a stunning turn three weeks in when their head coach resigned.

The Warriors overcame everything to claim the 11B State Championship on Friday in Vermillion.

Click on the video viewer for the story in our LIVE report!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol: Driver in crash near Sturgis that killed 3 was going 147 mph
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Ramifications of Minnehaha CC, Sanford International split
Justin Cronin
Former South Dakota lawmaker dies at age 40
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

Latest News

Pierre dominates favored Brookings to win 4th straight 11-AA championship
Pierre wins 4th straight 11-AA title in convincing fashion
Winner beats BW/EE in classic 11-B title game between unbeatens
Winner edges Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan in a thrilling 11-B Championship
Stampede lose opener at Fargo 5-3
Stampede lose season opener at Fargo
10pm Sportscast Friday, November 13th
10pm Sportscast Friday, November 13th