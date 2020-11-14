Advertisement

Names Released In Minnehaha County Fatal Crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Names have been released of the two South Dakota men who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Sioux Falls.

A 2002 Kia Sport was northbound on Interstate 229 when the driver began to lose control of the vehicle. A northbound 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, which was behind the Kia Sport, moved to the left lane, but that driver also began to lose control. The two vehicles collided.

The pickup entered the center median and rolled. The two occupants were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as the driver, Bruce Fowlds, 70, of Crooks, and the passenger, Jerald Fowlds, 72, of Baltic.

Shawn Trigg, 39, of Olivehurst, CA was the driver of the Kia Sport. He received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

