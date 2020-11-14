Pierre wins 4th straight 11-AA title in convincing fashion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings Bobcats came into the 11-AA title with a perfect record and they had won the previous contest with Pierre. But the Governors, who were 3-time defending champions were the dominant team on the field Friday night. They built a 28-6 lead at the half and went on to win 38-6 as sophomore QB Lincoln Kienholz had 3 TD passes and a big interception. Maguire Raske picked up 164 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown for Steve Steele’s team. Josh Buri ran for 122 yards for the Bobcats and scored their only touchdown which made it 7-6 early. But the Governors made numerous big plays on defense and got 2 touchdown catches from Regan Bollweg.

It was certainly very satisfying to the coaches and players to peak in the biggest game of the year. “We were easily the underdog there and yeah, it shows when you really want something, you go out and get it,” says sophomore QB Lincoln Kienholz who was the game’s MVP.

Pierre head coach Steve Steele says, “Man I think that this one is definitely a little sweeter just because of the adversity we had to face to get here first off. And then obviously to get it done today against a tremendous Brookings team. But I’m just so proud of our team, our players, our coaches for just continuing to trust the process, progress throughout the whole season and be playing our best football in November.”

That makes 4 straight titles for the Governors in Class 11-AA.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.