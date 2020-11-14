Sioux Falls Airport prepares for holiday travel during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The holidays are usually a busy travel time, but this year’s expected to look a lot different due to COVID-19. AAA anticipates a 10-percent drop in Thanksgiving travel, the largest one-year decrease since 2008.

The Sioux Falls Airport is feeling the effects of the pandemic.

“We miss all the people that were traveling before and we hope to by, you know next summer that we’re starting to rebound and get closer to normal,” said Dan Letellier, Executive Director for the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

They are at about 50 percent of normal operations.

“I do expect a few more people traveling around the holidays, but still nowhere near what we normally would have this time of year,” said Letellier.

AAA anticipates Thanksgiving air travel volume will be down by nearly half of prior years to 2.4 million travelers. Which would be the largest one-year decrease on record.

However, some people are still traveling like Kent Evans from Denver.

“It’s concerning, but I have to do this for my work so I don’t want to be in an airport. I’d rather be at home, but I gotta do what I have to do,” said Evans.

As people travel during this pandemic safety precautions are in place, such as disinfecting.

“We have all the new tools and equipment to get around all the touchpoints. So chairs, handles, water fountains that type of thing. Restroom areas are disinfected on a regular basis,” said Letellier.

Airplanes are also routinely sanitized.

But from Evans' experience traveling, he says he’d like to see more done on flights.

“You hear that they are, you know spacing seats and spacing rows, but when I got on the flight there was nothing like that,” said Evans.

For those who are flying this holiday season staff have this important advice: do your research.

“Even within the US people need to be researching that ahead of time to make sure that the destination they’re flying to is going to require a negative Covid test or a quarantine when they arrive,” said Letellier.

