Stampede lose season opener at Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 5-3 decision in the opening game of the 2020-21 season away at SCHEELS Arena Friday night. The Herd collected goals from Jack Smith, Adam Flammang and Garrett Pinoniemi, while Noah Grannan made the start in net, stopping 27 of 32 shots on goal.

After a nearly eight-month hiatus, the Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force kicked off the new United States Hockey League season right where it abruptly ended on March 7 at SCHEELS Arena in Fargo, N.D. The two teams did not skip a beat as Force forward Trevor Wong opened the five-goal first period with a tally one minute into the contest. Stampede forward and Montreal Canadiens draft pick Jack Smith responded with a goal of his own after a turnover in the offensive zone. Smith took the puck off the stick of defenseman Kyle Smolen and handed it off to Sam Rhodes who handed it right back for the goal at 7:52 of the first.

Adam Flammang gave the Herd a 2-1 lead after a miscued centering pass found its way into the back of the net five minutes later. The Force responded with two more goals from Ryan Richardson and Mason Salquist to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission. Sioux Falls veteran, forward Garrett Pinoniemi scored at 4:16 in the second period. Tyler Haskins provided the assist from behind the net of Andrew Miller and Pinoniemi one-timed the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at three.

Twelve minutes later Fargo again took the advantage off the stick of Jacob Braccini for a 4-3 lead after two periods.Jeremy Davidson extended the lead 5-3 at the 9:04 mark of the third in what would be the final goal of the eight-goal night. Goaltender Noah Grannan finished the night in net for the Herd with a 5.22 GAA and .844 on 32 shots faced.

The Herd and Fargo come to Sioux Falls tomorrow night for a rematch and the home opener of the PREMIER Center.

