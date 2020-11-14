Warmer Air Incoming Next Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend will begin with a mix of sun and clouds along with fairly comparable temperatures to Friday’s. We’ll be a few degrees warmer in the east and get into the lower 40′s continuing that snow melting. Breezy conditions will return yet again for Saturday and will look to continue into Sunday. There will be a chance for some light rain through this evening. The wind won’t be as bad as last weekend at least! We’ll have more sunshine than cloud cover on Sunday.

Next week will begin another warming trend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and quiet weather sticking around for the first half of the week with temperatures back in the lower 50′s everywhere by Wednesday. This should really melt a lot of that snowfall by then that we received earlier this week. Western South Dakota will even be back in the lower 60′s! Our next chance of precipitation will come our way next Saturday in the form of a rain/snow mix.

Overall, dry weather is favored throughout much of the 10 day forecast along with above normal temperatures. We should see plenty of snow melting across the region and most should be nearly if not completely gone by the end of next week thanks to the sunshine and warmer temperatures.

