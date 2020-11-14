Advertisement

Winner edges Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan in a thrilling 11-B Championship

Warriors beat Seahawks 18-14 in title game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner Warriors lost to BW/EE 21-14 in the 11-B championship game in 2019. That was a motivator throughout the off-season and into the games this fall and they got the chance to play again Friday in the championship game in 2020. Preston Norrid, Riley Orel and Brady Fritz scored TD’s to give the Warriors an 18-7 lead. But Bodie Burnham busted loose on the ensuing kickoff to go 77 yards and eventually score a short touchdown to make it 18-14. The Seahawks then went on a 90 yard drive late in the 4th quarter, but the game winning pass with 6 seconds left was broken up by Orel at the goal line as the Warriors got the win in what has been a season of challenges with a coaching change and COVID. Head coach Trent Olson says, “That just tells you how mentally tough they are. Right when everything was happening I said the goals don’t change, expectations don’t change, nothing’s going to change and that’s because they didn’t let it change. That was the big thing.”

For senior Sam Kruger it was gratifying to make it all the way to the dome, “It’s super special because at the beginning of the season we didn’t know if we were going to have a season. So we all felt very fortunate to have a full season and the season that we did and to come out on top.”

Winner finishes 11-0 and BW/EE 11-1 in a battle of 11-B powerhouses.

