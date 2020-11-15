11A CHAMPIONSHIP: Titanic Triumph For Tea Over Canton

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a year to the date of losing to Canton in the 11A Semifinals, the Tea Titans wasted no time ensuring that history would not repeat itself.

Tea scored the first five touchdowns of the 11A State Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Dakota Dome and never looked back, dethroning defending champion Canton 35-16.

It’s the Titans second state football title in three years.

Senior quarterback Austin Lake won the Joe Robbie MVP award by rushing eight times for 116 yards and a pair of scores while also completing seven of ten passes for 142 yards and two more scores. Kaden Johnson carried 13 times for 128 yards, most coming on a 90-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

