11AAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Brandon Valley Runs Away From Harrisburg

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tied at half in the 11AAA State Football Championship with Harrisburg, the Brandon Valley Lynx focused on pounding the football through their bread-and-butter rushing attack.

It paid the Lynx off with their second state title in three years.

Brandon Valley scored 21 unanswered second half points, rushing for 371 yards to literally run away from the Tigers 35-14 on Saturday night in the Dakota Dome.

Tate Johnson was named Outstanding Back of the Game after rushing 27 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns. The Joe Robbie MVP, though, went to quarterback Joe Kolbeck after he ran 11 times for 143 yards and two scores while also passing for 45 yards and a touchdown.

