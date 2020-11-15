$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s Dakota Cash drawing resulted in the fifth largest winner in the game’s history.

The Dakota Cash drawing was highlighted by a $374,950 jackpot winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hy-Vee located on 1900 S. Marion Rd in Sioux Falls. The winning numbers were 9, 18, 19, 30 and 34. The odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are Saturday’s winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize.

The Sioux Falls Lottery office is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.