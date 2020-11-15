Blood donations needed immediately.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the COVID-19 pandemic pushes on, patients with multiple medical conditions and emergency needs are being addressed.

One of the basic and essential needs that will be required in treating many of these community patients is a blood transfusion. Blood is only obtained through volunteers in the community coming forward with thoughts of saving lives.

The COVID crisis has provided many road blocks that keep volunteers from giving blood during these critical times. Many community employers that generously sponsored regular blood drives, can no longer, as staff members are working from home.

Additionally, losses mount as policies requiring the limiting of the number of donors per hour has reduced overall daily collections by 35%. Demand for blood is at a four year high in and around the Sioux Falls area. Community Blood Bank requires between 500 – 550 donations per week to meet our patients' needs.

According to U.S. News & World Reports, "Normally, blood centers nationwide aim to maintain a week’s supply of “blood in hand” to meet area operating needs. Currently, blood centers teeter on a brink where supply and demand is almost the same, and many blood centers only have about one to two days of blood in hand.

“Community Blood Bank is tirelessly working to meet the needs for our hospitals to ensure blood is available in the treatment of cancer patients, traumas, surgeries and to treat COVID patients with convalescent plasma,” states Kenneth Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “We foresee difficulties in maintaining a solid blood supply for our community in the next 3 to 6 months, as we battle critical blood shortages locally. There is really no outside assistance available from other blood banks as we are all experiencing the same tragic shortages. If community members are serious about offering help during the pandemic, consider giving someone life by scheduling a time to give blood to Community Blood Bank, your only local blood provider.”

Donors can schedule a blood donation this week by clicking on the links provided to community events below:

Wednesday, November 18: Murray County Medical Center, 2042 Juniper, Slayton, MN from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SlaytonBloodDrive

Thursday, November 19: Montgomery’s of Madison, 747 S. Washington Ave., Madison, SD from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/MontgomerysMadisonBloodDrive

Friday, November 20: Montgomery’s of Madison, 747 S. Washington Ave., Madison, SD from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/MontgomerysBloodDriveNov20

Friday, November 20: Hy-Vee, 49th St. & Louise Ave., Sioux Falls, SD from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/HyVee49thStBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

