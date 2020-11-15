Advertisement

Central Lyon Crushes Camanche To Reach Iowa 2A State Championship Game

Lions pitch 41-0 shutout in semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - An unbeaten season for Central Lyon/Georges-Little Rock got one of it’s biggest exclamation points on Saturday, leaving them one win away from the ultimate finishing note.

The Lions blitzed Camanche from start to finish in Iowa’s 2A State Football Semifinals, shutting out the Indians 41-0 on Saturday afternoon at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. With the victory Central Lyon advances to the state championship, also at the UNI Dome, next Friday against Waukon at 2 PM.

Sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer dominated with 147 yards and touchdown on the ground while going 12-14 for 176 yards and a score through the air. Central Lyon’s defense dominated as well, holding the Indians to just 39 yards rushing and 131 total yards for the game.

