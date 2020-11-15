Dordt Drubs Hastings In Home Finale

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders ran their winning streak to five games over Hastings in the GPAC series between the two teams.

Dordt used a punishing ground game and a stingy defense to forge the lopsided win on a day when Dordt recognized the seniors in the final home game of the season.

Dordt didn’t score on its first drive but scored on the next two possessions on drives of 51 and 44 yards. Noah Clayberg scored on a 25 yard quarterback run with 9:30 left in the first quarter and it was Anthony Trojahn darting in from six yards out with 7:51 left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Hastings sustained a drive but stalled in Dordt territory and settled for a 51 yard field goal that was well short.

Dordt added scoring strikes from Clayberg to Levi Jungling for eight and 28 yards to stretch the lead to 28-0 and runs by Trojahn of four yards and Clayberg of six yards made the halftime score 42-0.

The second half saw the Defenders use Ethan Thomas at quarter extensively and the sophomore helped engineer touchdown drives of 57, 36 and 52 yards and Brett Zachman knocked a 29 yard field goal through.

Dordt’s touchdowns in the second half came on a Jake Carroll 23 yard run, a Thomas 17 yard run and Charley Young one yard plunge.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt gained 420 yards on the ground and 163 in the air.

Hastings ran for 164 yards and passed for 26.

Noah Clayberg ran for 138 yards on eight carries in the first half and he was 8-9 passing for 90 yards.

Ethan Thomas gained 116 yards on the ground on 15 carries and he was 5-7 passing for 73 yards.

Charley Young ran for 98 yards on 17 carries.

Levi Jungling hauled in seven passes for 93 yards and two scores.

Raphael Carr had two catches for 37 yards.

Hastings’s Malik Thorpe ran for 90 yards on 13 carries.

Josh Mrazek had eight solo and three assisted tackles for the Defenders and had three tackles for loss.

Jalen Placide and Quinton Murphy each had four solo tackles and Colyn Oostenink had three solo and two assisted tackles.

David Kacmarynski and Abe Stoesz each had four solo stops and Stoesz had a sack and fumble recovery.

Dordt is 6-2 while Hastings falls to 2-6.

COACH JOEL PENNER SAID

“Today we honored our seniors and celebrated a tremendous four years of investment by this special group. I believe we dominated all three phases of the game and made progress. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to compete in a year when there is so much uncertainty.”

NEXT

Dordt will travel to face Briar Cliff on Saturday, November 21 to conclude the fall season

-RECAP COURTESY DU ATHLETICS

