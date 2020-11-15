Advertisement

Fargo Spoils Stampede’s 2020 Home Opener

Herd winless on opening weekend after falling 5-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede were shutout to rival Fargo Force in the opening game of the 2020-21 season at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. A scoreless first period derailed midway through the second as Fargo tallied four goals in succession. Goaltender Noah Grannan made the second consecutive start in net and stopped 28 of 33 shots faced.

The Stampede hosted the Fargo Force on home ice after nearly eight months of no regular season hockey in Sioux Falls. The last game was held in late February in a 3-0 shutout of the Lincoln Stars.

The two teams fought tooth and nail through the first period, allowing no goals as the Force outshot the Herd 10-8.

Fargo opened the scoring midway through the second period with a goal from Tyler Rollwagen unassisted. Ryan Richardson found the back of the net for the second night in a row five minutes later followed by a goal from Trevor Wong. Rollwagen again scored with 2:08 left in the period to give the Force a 4-0 lead after two periods.The Herd held strong throughout the final stanza but were unable to muster any offensive output, putting only seven shots on netminder Brennan Boynton. Matt Crasa scored on an odd deflection off the shoulder of goaltender Noah Grannan to give the force the 5-0 victory. Boynton record his first USHL shutout, stopping a total of 18 shots.

The Stampede fall to 0-2 on the season and will return to the PREMIER Center next weekend for games against the Omaha Lancers and Sioux City Musketeers Friday and Saturday.

-RECAP COURTESY SF STAMPEDE

