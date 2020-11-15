Advertisement

Iowa virus hospitalizations set new record as cases rise

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa set another record as the recent surge in cases continues.

The state said 1,279 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa on Saturday, up from 1,261 the day before.

Iowa also reported 4,432 new cases and 13 additional deaths as of Sunday morning to give the state 184,685 cases and 1,985 deaths.

Over the past week in Iowa, one out of every 95 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19, and the rate of new cases in the state remained the third-highest in the nation,

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Names Released In Minnehaha County Fatal Crash
Names Released In Minnehaha County Fatal Crash
Another mask ordinance, business restrictions, and a COVID-19 vaccine freezer on City Council’s agenda
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Surveillance image of the suspect in an alleged vandalism incident at a Sioux Falls book shop.
Sioux Falls police release surveillance image of book shop vandalism suspect

Latest News

North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues
North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues
MN Senator Paul Gazelka
Republican Majority Leader Gazelka tests positive for virus
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Blood donations needed immediately.
Blood donations needed immediately