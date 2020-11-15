Northwestern Overcomes Slow Start & Briar Cliff
Red Raiders score 38 unanswered to beat Chargers 38-21
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - After spotting the visiting Briar Cliff Chargers an early touchdown the Northwestern Red Raiders had their way, scoring 38 unanswered points to rout the Chargers 38-21 on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football action.
West Lyon alum Logan Meyer had a big day on the ground for the Red Raiders, carrying 13 times for 131 yards and a score. Quarterback Tyson Kooima racked up 198 total yards and a pair of scores as well.
After a week off Northwestern (7-1) will conclude their regular season on November 28th at home against Jamestown.
Click on the video viewer for today's highlights!
