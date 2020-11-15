Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Oct. 14, 2020 south of Sioux Falls.

A 2021 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 276th street and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115. As the vehicle proceeded into the intersection it was struck by a northbound 2012 Toyota Avalon.

William Hartman, the 83-year-old driver of the Toyota Rav4, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Susan Hartman of Harrisburg, the 60-year-old passenger in the Rav4, and Molly Lorenzen of Beresford, the 24-year-old driver of the Toyota Avalon, both suffered minor injuries. All three people involved were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

