Surprise & Satisfaction From Players & Coaches As Prep Football Season Concludes Amid Pandemic

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After wondering all summer if they’d get a chance to play at all in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the South Dakota high school football season came to a natural end this weekend with championships at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

Though the season was certainly tumultuous, with COVID-related cancellations an almost weekly occurrence, the playoffs were completed relatively unscathed. Only three out of the 74 total postseason games had to be forfeited, and all those came in the first round.

Click on the video viewer for our live report to hear from coaches and players about what it took to play through a season unlike any other.

