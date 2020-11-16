897 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported nearly 900 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota Monday, though active cases dropped sharply due to additional recoveries.

The Department of Health reported 897 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing total known cases in the state to to 66,278.

Despite the increase in cases, active cases dropped by over 1,000 to 18,139 after officials reported over 2,100 new recoveries. This marks the biggest single-day drop in active cases to date after weeks of steady increases. The state had 7,312 active cases on Oct. 16, and 2,442 active cases Sept. 16.

There were no new coronavirus deaths reported in the state Monday, as the state’s total remained at 644. This comes after a weekend in which officials reported 76 more deaths, including a record high 53 on Saturday.

Current hospitalizations rose by seven to 560. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20% of hospital beds and 32% of ICU beds in the state, according to the Department of Health. Thirty-six percent of hospital beds and 33% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a single-day test-positivity rate of 23% Monday, with a two-week rolling average of 20%. The South Dakota Department of Health measures test positivity by factoring all tests taken, following the CDC’s recommendations.

