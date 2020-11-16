Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing
$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing
Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14
Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14
Phone scam
Police: Sioux Falls man scammed out of $550,000
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Blood donations needed immediately.
Blood donations needed immediately

Latest News

The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq