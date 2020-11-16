Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Championship Week SEASON FINALE (11-15-20)

Saluting the 2020 South Dakota State Football Champions
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As late as July we wondered if there would even be a high school football season amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

When the South Dakota prep season actually did kick off in late August we made a point of celebrating some of the best sights, sounds and moments from each week in our special Gridiron Greatness video.

12 weeks later we wrap up the 2020 season in our final Gridiron Greatness by saluting South Dakota’s State Football Champions!

