Lincoln County Sheriff investigating hit-and-run crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say crashed into a car then drove away this weekend near Harrisburg.

The crash took place early Sunday morning near Highway 11 and 273rd Street, two miles east of Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup rear-ended another vehicle and ran over a road sign. No one was hurt in the crash, but it left the victim’s vehicle seriously damaged.

Deputies described the suspect’s vehicle as a Chevy pickup or SUV with significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651.

~Seeking Information~ In the early morning hours, LCSO Deputies responded to a non-injury hit and run crash on Hwy 11... Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.