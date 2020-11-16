Lynx Stake Their Claim As Class Of 11AAA

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To many the addition, and continued existence, of a fourth class of 11-man football in South Dakota represents an admission from schools that they can’t compete with the programs in Sioux Falls.

Brandon Valley begs to differ, and last night they continued to stake their claim as the class of 11AAA.

Tied at 14 with Harrisburg at half, the Lynx scored 21 unanswered points and, literally, ran away from the Tigers to win the 11AAA title 35-14.

Seniors Joe Kolbeck and Tate Johnson led the way, combining to run for 367 of the Lynx 371 rushing yards in the game. Each scored a pair of touchdowns with Joe Robbie Game MVP Kolbeck adding a touchdown pass.

It’s the 8th title in program history and second in three years. Only Washington has won more 11AAA titles (3) since the classification came began in 2013, and the Lynx fourth appearance in the championship ties them with the Warriors for most trips to the title game.

After coming up short last year in the championship against O’Gorman, the Lynx and their motivated seniors took care of unfinished business.

