Mortgage brokers see historically low interest rates amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic has created unique experiences for different industries. Some have slowed down, while others have picked up.

The mortgage industry is seeing an uptick in clients buying or refinancing, as interest rates are at a historic low.

“We will help more families this year than we’ve ever helped,” said Owner and Mortgage Broker at Sodak Home Loans Jeremy Vis.

Vis has been in the mortgage and finance business for about 20 years and says interest rates right now are lower he’s ever seen before, “2020 has been historic in terms of mortgage rates,” he said.

Vis says brokers around the Sioux Falls area have been extra busy this year, and people seem to be taking advantage of the unprecedented rates.

“How can we take advantage of this situation whether it’s save money for our kids, whether it’s upgrade our house, whether it’s save a couple hundred bucks every month, maybe I can take a vacation now," said Vis. “There’s a lot of things this year has brought us that is unlike any other.”

Many people have used this time to refinance current loans or even buy a new home, however, Vis says taking action during this time isn’t the answer for everybody.

“What you don’t want to have happen is refinance right now and then a purchase next year, doesn’t really make sense,” said Vis.

However, not one rate fits all, Vis highlights that every situation is different.

“Interest rates are going to vary based on a lot of different factors, so when we meet with people we have to dig in, we have to figure out what their story is," Vis said. “Regardless of the story, chances are the rate that is available right now is going to be lower than it’s ever been.”

As real estate in the Sioux Falls area continues to be in high demand, realtors tell Dakota News Now a lot of that is due to low interest rates.

