Noem names interim Game, Fish & Parks Secretary

(Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has announced the next leader of South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks Department.

Kevin Robling will serve as Interim Secretary of the department, Noem’s office said Monday.

Robling will replace current Secretary Kelly Hepler, who is retiring in December.

Officials say Robling received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State University and began his career with the department in 2011 when was hired on as a resource biologist in Sioux Falls and was promoted to a big game biologist in 2012 out of Rapid City. In 2017, he transitioned into a leadership role under Secretary Hepler.

“I am honored to serve as the department interim secretary for Governor Noem and the great people that enjoy the incredible outdoor resources we have here in South Dakota,” Robling said. “I want to personally thank Secretary Hepler for his leadership and dedication over the last five years and I look forward, under Governor Noem’s direction, to ensure that South Dakota’s strong outdoor heritage continues to remain a top priority for current and future generations.”

