Advertisement

North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues

Cutout Photo: Ilmicrofono Oggiono / CC BY 2.0
Cutout Photo: Ilmicrofono Oggiono / CC BY 2.0(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - With coronavirus cases soaring in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum moved to allow the state’s beleaguered hospitals to use infected but asymptomatic doctors and nurse to treat COVID-19 patients.

Although hospitals pushed for the right, many nurses say it will make their lives even harder than they’ve been during the pandemic.

Adam Johnston, an emergency room nurse in Fargo, says it will be impossible to not wonder if other nurses in the break room or cafeteria might be infected. And nurses also questioned why the Republican governor would make such a move when for months he resisted more common steps such as statewide orders requiring masks or limiting the size of gatherings.

Experts say other states are weighing similar moves.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing
$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing
Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14
Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Blood donations needed immediately.
Blood donations needed immediately
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Crews continue to work on the large construction project at 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue...
Sioux Falls project manager gives updates on major construction projects in city
Authorities say the crash took place east of Harrisburg early Saturday morning.
Lincoln County Sheriff investigating hit-and-run crash
8th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project Update
8th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project Update
Axonics implant helps those with incontinence
Avera Medical Minute: Axonics device brings hope for those with incontinence