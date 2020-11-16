Advertisement

Sioux Falls council to reconsider mask mandate

Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting (File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls council members who pushed for a coronavirus mask mandate that failed to pass last week plan to give it another try as the state continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19.

The mask ordinance is on the agenda for the City Council meeting Nov. 17, as well as one that would place limits on the number of people allowed in local businesses.

The mask ordinance is largely similar to the one that was voted down by Mayor Paul TenHaken following a 4-4 tie on Nov. 10.

The second ordinance would place restrictions on businesses similar to those that were in place in May before they were repealed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

