Sioux Falls man accused of breaking into apartment, sexually assaulting woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he broke into an apartment and raped a woman.

Forty-year-old Raymond Teague Jr. was arrested Friday evening at an apartment on W. 14th Street near Main Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said the victim, a 20-year-old woman, told police Teague broke into the apartment and pushed her down. He then sexually assaulted her. Teague left after receiving a phone call.

Teague was still sitting in a car in the parking lot outside when officers arrived, Clemens said. The victim identified him, and police made the arrest.

Teague is charged with second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, simple assault, sexual contact without consent, and possession of a control substance.

