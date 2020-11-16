Sioux Falls project manager gives updates on major construction projects in city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are many construction projects still going on in Sioux Falls right now, but two of the larger ones are on the east side of the city and in downtown.

The one on the east side of the city has actually been going on for almost two years, which was planned. It’s the project at 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue. Dena Knutson, a project manager with Sioux Falls, said it’s on track to be finished on time. This week, there will be a large deck pour on the north portion of the river bridge. Southeastern Avenue, north of 26th Street, opened on Friday. The goal of this project was to expand the intersection of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue and raise it above the railroad tracks in that area.

The 8th Street bridge in Downtown Sioux Falls closed earlier this year to have some improvements done on it. It will be back open to traffic by Thursday or Friday. The rest of the work on it can be done below the bridge.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.