Sunny and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday, but it will be a little breezy. It won’t be as windy as it was over the weekend, but we could still have wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to the north and east with 50s out there for most of us.

Despite keeping the sunshine around Tuesday, we’re going to cool off a little bit. The wind will die down, but we’re only going to to manage highs in the 30s and 40s for Tuesday. Thankfully, we’re going to see a little warm up come our way Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s for most of us with plenty of sunshine. Don’t get used to it, because we’ll see cooler air slowly move into the region. Highs Thursday will drop into the 50s with the 40s returning by Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see some clouds move through and highs will stay in the 40s for most. Northern parts of the region may drop back into the 30s for highs. By the beginning of next week, most of us will drop into the 30s for highs with mostly sunny conditions. It does look like we’ll warm back up into the 40s by the middle of next week and we should stay dry.

