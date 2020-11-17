A loss has given Northwestern extra confidence heading into State “B” volleyball tournament

MELLETTE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state volleyball tournaments are this week and there are 3 clear cut favorites. O’Gorman in “AA”, SF Christian in “A” and Northwestern in “B”. Nora Groft’s Wildcats roared through last season without a loss and got the streak up to 54 before finally losing for the only time this year. And the Wildcats looked dominant last week in the SODAK 16 win to make state tournament.

But it was their only loss, the top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” back in September that made this team even more dangerous. And they also beat 3 other teams that were really good in a tournament at the Pentagon. And coach says that tournament was a really important experience for her talented team. “It just gives us a lot of confidence. I think our team now feels like they can play with anybody. If you can kind of hang with O’Gorman you can hang with anybody. And so it was just a huge confidence boost for us. The other teams that we played were very good. Dakota Valley has a strong program with a great team and Parker gave us a run for our money there. Carly Rozell is doing a great job with them an it was really fun for us to beat Western Christian because that’s the first time we’ve done that. So it was just an overall great day. We’re so glad we came and we’re just grateful for the opportunity to play this level of volleyball,” says Nora Groft.

And thanks to the change to SODAK 16 we will get a chance to get the best field ever at a “B” tournament as the Wildcats come in as favorites. But Warner, Chester and others will bring very good teams to the Huron Arena starting Thursday. O’Gorman is favored in the “AA” in Brookings and SF Christian in the “A” at Watertown.

