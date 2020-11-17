As hospitals strain, officials urge Minnesotans to stay home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, Gov. Tim Walz is warning that positive cases in the pipeline will put Minnesota hospitals under even more strain in the coming weeks.

He and health officials urged Minnesotans to rethink small Thanksgiving gatherings and stay at home instead.

Minnesota health officials reported an additional 7,444 positive cases of COVID-19 - saying roughly 24,000 new cases were reported in the last three days alone.

Another 12 people died from the virus. Hospitalizations have also increased, and Walz said more restrictions will likely be announced this week, including possible changes to youth winter sports.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.