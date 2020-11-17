City of Watertown purchases building for new City Hall

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For years, Watertown city officials have talked about the need for a new City Hall.

On Monday night, they announced they’ve found it in a deal that came squarely out of left field.

Dakota Radio Group reports the deal was the culmination of closely guarded negotiations that have been in the works for a year, according to Mayor Sarah Caron.

The City Council authorized the mayor to sign a letter of intent to purchase the Wells Fargo Bank building at 20 North Main Street for $1.3 million.

Caron said the deal will save the city money in the long term. She added the plan is to begin remodeling in March, and occupy it as a new City Hall by June or July.

