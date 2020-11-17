Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

(Gray News) – Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.

The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Here’s how it works:

Download the Ibotta app to your phone or add the extension to your browser

Add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to “Your List” at Walmart

Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or shop online using your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account with the browser extension

Ibotta app will give you cash back for each purchase

The offer is available throughout November, while supplies last.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving dinner offer, Ibotta is also donating to Feeding America.

The charity provides food across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.

This year, we are excited to announce that we’re partnering with @Walmart to give away free Thanksgiving dinners! That’s right – 100% cash back on turkey, stuffing, and more. 🍽️🍗❤️ Check the app for details! pic.twitter.com/zdrsCji43Y — Ibotta (@IbottaApp) November 4, 2020

The free Thanksgiving dinner includes these nine items:

Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on a Butterball whole turkey McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz Coca-Cola, 2-liter bottle

