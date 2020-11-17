Harrisburg School District to require masks starting Wednesday

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Masks will soon be mandatory in the Harrisburg School District.

At a special school board meeting Monday night, the Harrisburg School Board voted 4-1 to mandate masks in school buildings.

When students and staff walk through the doors at Harrisburg schools on Wednesday, November 18th, a mask will be required.

“We’ll do almost anything to stay on campus and in school,” said Superintendent Tim Graf.

The mask mandate includes all staff and students in a building excluding outdoor recess, lunch, and those with medical conditions.

A majority of public input Monday night was in support of the mask mandate, echoing that the board should do anything possible to keep kids in school.

“Learning last year, it’s just different when you’re learning online, I think you learn better in-person and two, there’s something about just being around your classmates and your friends,” said School Board Member Mike Knudson.

At the meeting, Superintendent Graf stressed the importance of taking more precautions before the holidays.

“I think the science and the evidence that we’ve seen, I think our numbers bear that out as well, is that the small gatherings in homes seem to be a primary source of where the spread is occurring,” Graf said.

Graf says although cases in the district are relatively low, the time is now to take additional precautionary measures. He says a mask mandate will give hundreds of students in recommended quarantine a chance to return to the classroom.

“429 students today that are currently in the district that are being quarantined, if they had a mask on, they’d have that opportunity to stay on campus.” The superintendent added, “We feel that we’d be able to keep a fairly significant number of kids back in school.”

However, enforcing the mandate could be a challenge.

“The science says that they work and we want to do what we can to encourage, and we’re not going to come down heavy handed initially but we will continue to work with students and try to get compliance on this issue,” said Graf.

The mandate is in place until January 11th, the school board is set to revisit the decision at that time.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.