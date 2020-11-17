Huron city commission considers mask resolution

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 6:45 pm: The Huron city commission passes the resolution unanimously, 5-0. The resolution will take effect immediately.

The Huron city commission is considering a resolution Monday night, requiring face coverings or masks be worn in many public areas in the city in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As cases continue to rise in South Dakota, communities are taking action to try and slow the spread of the virus. Huron Mayor Gary Harrington says the resolution would require the use of masks or face coverings in many public areas.

“It’s just because our numbers are going up, and we’re trying to slow the spread of the disease the best we can,” Harrington says.

The resolution will require masks or coverings on all city properties, city events, and at indoor businesses or indoor public areas, with the exception of eating or drinking. The resolution however does not penalize any failure to do so. Harrington says this decision came after consideration from the city commission.

“Any time we do an ordinance it requires a penalty in touch because it’s a law. And, we didn’t think we could enforce the penalty on that.”

However, he strongly encourages people to follow the resolution should it pass. He says while the topic of mask mandates or requirements has been split, the commission is bringing this to a discussion following public input.

“We did a survey, our Chamber did a survey, and then they did another survey on Facebook. The Chamber did a survey with all of their chamber members. And it came out to about 60-40, we think it’s closer to 50-50.”

Should the resolution pass, it will also go to the Beadle county commission for approval as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.