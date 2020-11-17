Advertisement

Illinois company buys Larson Manufacturing

Larson Manufacturing logo(Larson Manufacturing)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major door and window manufacturer in Brookings has been purchased by an Illinois-based manufacturing conglomerate.

Larson Manufacturing was bought by Fortune Brands & Home Security Inc. for a price tag of approximately $660 million, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The move is not expected to affect jobs at any of Larson’s locations, according to a press release.

Larson is headquartered in Brookings, and is one of the city’s largest employers. It employs around 1,200 people, some of whom work at other sites in Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Mississippi.

Larson CEO Jeff Rief said he is excited to join Fortune Brands, and that the move will allow for more growth in the door, security, and outdoor living markets.

Fortune Brands is the parent company of a number of home and security manufacturers, including Moen, Roehl, and Riobel. It is based in Deerfield, Ill.

