Advertisement

Iowa governor orders limited mask mandate, new restrictions

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - With Iowa hospitals filling up and schools closing classrooms, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds dropped her longtime opposition to a statewide mask mandate and enacted a limited version of one.

A proclamation signed by the governor requires everyone 2 or older to wear masks when in public, indoor spaces within 6 feet of others who aren’t members of their households for 15 minutes.

Reynolds also limited many indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 30, including family get-togethers.

She declared that bars and restaurants cannot stay open for in-person service past 10 p.m. And she suspended all youth and adult sports and recreational activities, except for high school, college, and professional sports.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing
$374,950 Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday drawing
Phone scam
Police: Sioux Falls man scammed out of $550,000
Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14
Sioux Falls man dies of injuries suffered in a car crash Oct. 14
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days
Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days

Latest News

Another mask mandate is on the agenda for Tuesday's Sioux Falls city council meeting. It comes...
Sioux Falls city council to reconsider mask mandate, no lingering ordinances
As hospitals strain, officials urge Minnesotans to stay home
The Huron city commission is considering a resolution Monday night, requiring face coverings or...
Huron city commission considers mask resolution
A Vermillion High School senior is highlighted as this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hard-working Vermillion senior has bright future ahead