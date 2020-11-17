Local businesses turning to alternative Black Friday sales amid the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many big box stores have already started their Black Friday sales, both in-store and online.

This is because of the pandemic and trying to limit the large crowds that would usually gather over the holidays. Some local businesses are trying to compete.

Popplers Music is one of several businesses in the city that’s already started their Black Friday specials. With the ongoing pandemic, General Manager Paul Schilf says offering an alternative to the typical one-day shopping spree is a must.

“People still have an interest in music, but they want to do it differently, and they want to do it safely," Schilf said. "So, we want to make sure that they have an opportunity to get any of their musical needs, all of their musical needs, in a safe manner.”

Located on West 41 Street, Popplers has marked down many of their products 10-20%, and have put together package deals for just about every level musician.

“The specials that we are running are helpful to any individual that wants to play an instrument," Schilf said.

Zandbroz Variety in Downtown Sioux Falls finds themselves in a similar situation, but the focus is more on Small Business Saturday.

To encourage social distancing, Zandbroz is offering 15% off on any order placed online, November 28th.

“We really want to provide a safe environment for people who feel unsafe, because they have vulnerabilities or an underlying condition, but they still want to shop and celebrate the holidays," Zandbroz Variety Manager Jamie Scarbrough said.

And, with a wide selection of items available in the shop, Scarbrough says there is something for everyone.

“I challenge anyone to walk through the store and not find, at least, one thing they might be interested in," Scarbrough said.

For those looking to purchase safely this year and stay out of the storefront, many local businesses have improved their online presence and are ready to take orders.

Zandbroz Variety and Popplers Music both offer curbside pickup as well as delivery options for many of their products.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.