Mayor TenHaken says he now supports mask mandate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken gave an update on the city’s COVID-19 cases and says he now supports a mask mandate.

A mask ordinance is on the agenda for the City Council meeting as well as one that would place limits on the number of people allowed in local businesses.

The mask ordinance is largely similar to the one that was voted down by Mayor TenHaken following a 4-4 tie on Nov. 10. The second ordinance would place restrictions on businesses similar to those that were in place in May before they were repealed.

TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two new developments over the past week. He says local health partners are now asking for a mask mandate in the city and that a “no penalty” amendment to the ordinance is expected.

In Sioux Falls alone, there are 5,979 active cases and 209 current hospitalizations. Statewide, active cases are up to 18,624 with 682 current hospitalizations.

TenHaken says hospital surge plans are in full effect and that the goal is to make sure they have enough available beds.

City Council will vote on the mask mandate at tonight’s meeting at 7 pm.

