Mitchell City Council advances mask mandate

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell City Council has advanced an ordinance requiring face mask usage in the city.

Mayor Bob Everson says Monday night’s action is the first step in the process. In order for the ordinance to take effect, the council needs to approve a second reading in a special meeting next Monday.

However, Dakota Radio Group reports Everson may declare an emergency and enact it sooner, possibly by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Several community members addressed the council, with the majority urging a face mask mandate. Rochelle Reider of Avera Queen of Peace Health Services told the council Avera would favor such an ordinance.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.