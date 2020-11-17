Advertisement

Mitchell City Council advances mask mandate

File photo.
File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell City Council has advanced an ordinance requiring face mask usage in the city.

Mayor Bob Everson says Monday night’s action is the first step in the process. In order for the ordinance to take effect, the council needs to approve a second reading in a special meeting next Monday.

However, Dakota Radio Group reports Everson may declare an emergency and enact it sooner, possibly by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Several community members addressed the council, with the majority urging a face mask mandate. Rochelle Reider of Avera Queen of Peace Health Services told the council Avera would favor such an ordinance.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone scam
Police: Sioux Falls man scammed out of $550,000
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Raymond Teague Jr.
Sioux Falls man accused of breaking into apartment, sexually assaulting woman
Authorities say the crash took place east of Harrisburg early Saturday morning.
Lincoln County Sheriff investigating hit-and-run crash
Kevin Robling
Noem names interim Game, Fish & Parks Secretary

Latest News

Zandbroz Variety
Local businesses turning to alternative Black Friday sales amid the pandemic
Larson Manufacturing logo
Illinois company buys Larson Manufacturing
Watertown's current City Hall building, file photo.
City of Watertown purchases building for new City Hall
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks