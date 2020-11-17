No new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus Tuesday, though active cases increased in the state.

The Department of Health reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 67,284.

Active cases rose by nearly 500 to 18,624. This comes after active cases dropped by over 1,000 Monday.

Total coronavirus-related deaths remained at 644.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 22 to 682. Officials say COVID-19 patients occupy about 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 32% of the state’s ICU beds. Roughly 36% of hospital beds and 33% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test-positivity rate of 20.5% Monday, with a rolling 14-day average of 20.4%.

